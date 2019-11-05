International Development News
Berger Paints Q2 net up 67.15% at Rs 194.66 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 67.15 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 194.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 116.46 crore in the same period last fiscal, Berger Paints said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,598.58 crore as against Rs 1,490.06 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, it said. In the April-September period, the company said its net profit was at Rs 371.07 crore as compared to Rs 250.34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Revenue from operations in the first half of the fiscal was at Rs 3,315.11 crore as compared to Rs 2,973.07 crore the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

