CERA Continues its Expansion Plans Undeterred, Opens Two More CERA Style Studios in Bangalore and Thiruvananthapuram

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:13 IST
MUMBAI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CERA, India's fastest growing premium home solutions provider, has not been deterred by the economic slowdown and is looking to aggressively pursue plans to expand markets and launch new products. CERA has recently opened a 15,000 sq ft style store in Morbi, Gujarat and followed it up quickly with 2 stores measuring 8,000 sq ft each in Bengaluru and Kochi.

These stores were inaugurated by CERA's Vice Chairman, Mrs. Deepshikha Khaitan, Mr Atul Sanghvi, Executive Director and CEO in the presence large number of invited guests, customers, stakeholders, architects, developers and trade partners, dealers and business associates of CERA.

"The expansion was necessary, looking at increasing product portfolio from CERA stable," said Mr. Atul Sanghvi, ED & CEO, CERA.

Atul Sanghvi further commented, "Morbi is the centre of ceramics in India and CERA has manufacturing facilities, apart from its factories in Kadi in North Gujarat and Gudur in Andhra Pradesh."

CERA's product range includes sanitaryware, tiles, faucets, wellness, mirrors, sinks and water heaters. Its premium offering, Senator, has sanitaryware, faucets, wellness and mirrors, while its luxury brand ISVEA has sanitaryware and cabinets. The full range is only on display at the CERA Style Studios across the country.

CERA now has 6 Style Studios across Ahmedabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai

Last year CERA launched water heaters and later in the middle of 2019 CERA through its JV with Italian brand Senator got into the modular kitchen segment with Senator Cucine. This was followed by CERA CORE, a water saving urinal. CERA continues to push forward and not let market sentiment dictate its way ahead.

About CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

CERA is known for its innovative products and is considered as India's fastest growing company in the sanitary sector. They are known for high-end showers, steam cubicles, and whirlpools, sanitaryware and faucets.

Company Website - https://www.cera-india.com/corporate/about-us/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

