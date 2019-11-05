International Development News
Gillette Q1 net profit dips 5 pc to Rs 62 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:29 IST
Gillette Q1 net profit dips 5 pc to Rs 62 crore
Image Credit: Flickr

Gillette India Ltd (GIL) on Tuesday reported a 5.49 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 61.76 crore for the first quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.35 crore in the same period of previous year.

Total income stood at Rs 463.88 crore for the first quarter, as compared with Rs 46 0.31 crore in the year-ago period, Gillette India said in a regulatory filing. The company follows a July-June financial year.

"In a challenging macro-economic environment, we delivered resilient growth in the quarter by raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organisation culture," Gillette India Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said. The company would continue to remain focused on these strategies in line with its aim to drive balanced growth, he added.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 0.58 per cent down at Rs 7,897.70 apiece on the BSE.

