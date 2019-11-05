International Development News
Development News Edition

PI Industries to acquire 100% stake in Isagro (Asia) Agrochemcials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 21:04 IST
PI Industries to acquire 100% stake in Isagro (Asia) Agrochemcials

PI Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire 100 per cent stake in Isagro (Asia) Agrochemcials for Rs 345 crore as part of its plans to expand manufacturing capacity. In a regulatory filing, PI Industries informed that the company along with its wholly owned subsidiary PI Life Science Research has "executed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding of lsagro (Asia) Agrochemicals, from lsagro SpA (and its affiliate), a company incorporated in Italy, the promoter and existing shareholder of lsagro Asia".

lsagro Asia is engaged in the business of manufacture, sale and distribution of agrochemicals (including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides and other speciality chemicals) from its manufacturing plant situated at Panoli, Gujarat. PI Industries said that the proposed acquisition would provide the company access to additional manufacturing capacities to meet growing demand of global customers and synergy benefits of adjacent manufacturing site.

The acquisition would strengthen its position in Indian market by leveraging complementary product portfolio and distribution channel of lsagro Asia, the company added. The cost of acquisition is "Rs 345 crore subject to adjustments for cash and

working capital", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Vengsarkar hails D/N Tests, says fans will lap it up

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar on Tuesday hailed the concept of DayNight Tests in India, terming it as a good initiative that will bring the crowd back to the longest format of the game. It Day-Night Test is a good thing, we will have to w...

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended 25 games for violating the NBAs anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 GHRP-2.Collins told ESPNs Adrian Wojn...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Milan, Nov 5 AFP Italian club Verona were on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotell...

TTD appoints Ramana Dikshitulu as hill temples agama advisor

A V Ramana Dikshitulu, former chief priest of the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, near here, was on Tuesday appointed as agama temple traditions advisor of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams TTD that governs the temple, a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019