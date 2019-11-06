International Development News
Development News Edition

UPS drone makes first home prescription deliveries for CVS

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 02:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 02:21 IST
UPS drone makes first home prescription deliveries for CVS
Image Credit: ANI

United Parcel Service Inc Flight Forward drones have flown prescription medications to the front lawn of a private home and to a retirement center, the UPS unit's first revenue-generating deliveries for drugstore chain CVS Health Corp.

Flight Forward's maiden delivery flight on Friday in Cary, North Carolina, beat rivals in one phase of the race for the nascent market. The second drone flight delivered medications to a public space at a retirement community. The packages, roughly the size of small shoeboxes, were lowered from drones hovering at an altitude of about 20 feet.

UPS and CVS said on Tuesday the deliveries were the first of their kind under an program approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Regulators are still hammering out rules for how the unmanned winged vehicles will operate in U.S. airspace and guidelines are expected in 2021. "We see big potential in drone delivery in rural communities where life-saving medications are needed and consumers at times cannot conveniently access one of our stores," said Kevin Hourican, president of CVS Pharmacy.

"CVS is exploring many types of delivery options for urban, suburban and rural markets," Hourican added. In September, UPS became the first company to win the broadest FAA certification to operate a drone airline. That permits Flight Forward to collect payment for drone deliveries and to fly as many drones supported by as many operators as necessary to meet customer demand.

Flight Forward and drone startup Matternet have inked a variety of deals to deliver biological samples on a handful of medical campuses. Wing, a drone operator owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc , is partnering with Walgreens and FedEx Corp for a home delivery pilot in Christiansburg, Virginia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPS drone makes first home prescription deliveries for CVS

United Parcel Service Inc Flight Forward drones have flown prescription medications to the front lawn of a private home and to a retirement center, the UPS units first revenue-generating deliveries for drugstore chain CVS Health Corp.Flight...

Brazil farmers push traders to end Amazon soy moratorium

Brazilian farmers plan to start a campaign next week to end a ban by trading firms on buying soybeans from parts of the Amazon rainforest cleared after 2008, leaders from a major farmer group told Reuters, citing support from President Jair...

Trump offers Mexican president U.S. help in finding killers of Americans

President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, offered U.S. assistance to help Mexico bring to justice those who killed nine Americans, the White House said in a statement.President Tr...

Germany could still ban Huawei from 5G build-out -defence minister

Germany could still decide to rule out Chinese telecom equipment vendor Huawei Technologies from the construction of the countrys fifth-generation data network 5G due to security concerns, the defence minister said on Tuesday. Annegret Kram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019