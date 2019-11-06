Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth (identity)™ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), a new cloud-based version of the company's biometric identity management software. The new offering brings the biometric identity proofing and authentication capabilities of Stealth(identity) to both large and small enterprises by leveraging the agility, ease of deployment and cost-effectiveness of Microsoft Azure.

With the release of the new SaaS version of Stealth(identity), Unisys is leveraging its more than 20 years of experience in delivering large-scale biometric solutions for citizen identification and border security programs around the world and making those capabilities available to smaller enterprises and organisations through the cloud – conveniently and cost-effectively. When combined with the strength of other security offerings – such as Unisys Stealth® microsegmentation software to quickly isolate devices or users at the first sign of compromise – Stealth(identity) is an essential component of a zero-trust network.

Stealth (identity) SaaS will support multiple forms of biometric authentication technologies, including facial recognition as well as behavioral biometrics, with the ability to integrate new biometric modalities in the future.

"By offering Stealth(identity) as a cloud-based service, Unisys is leveraging our experience in delivering large-scale national ID and border protection biometric implementations and making them available for smaller-scale enterprise implementations like online banking or airline passenger boarding or second factor biometric authentication," said Vishal Gupta, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Technology, Unisys. "Stealth(identity) gives clients a simplified, cost-saving effective way of addressing the problem of identity fraud by establishing accurate, unique, verified and irrefutable identities – resulting in greater security and convenience."

Stealth(identity) strengthens defense against identity fraud by establishing trusted identities of individuals across multiple physical and digital channels. It also provides comprehensive control of biometric management processes and the flexibility to adapt to and leverage advancements in technology to consistently stay ahead of fraudsters.

Compared to on-premise identity solutions, Stealth(identity) SaaS delivers a faster return on investment as an easy-to-consume and integrated cloud offering that utilizes a subscription-based pricing model that supports OpEx budgeting. It also supports single sign-on capabilities to add a layer of biometrics-based protection to applications for e-commerce, banking, transportation and any application within the enterprise that leverages biometrics for authentication.