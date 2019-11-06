International Development News
Harappa Education Raises the Online Learning Game With Its Unique Habits-Centric Curriculum

Harappa Education Raises the Online Learning Game With Its Unique Habits-Centric Curriculum
Image Credit: Pixabay

Harappa Education today announces its Diamond Partnership with the People Matters L&D Conference 2019, scheduled to take place on 6 November at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Founder & Managing Director, Harappa Education Pramath Raj Sinha will deliver a keynote on the topic 'Learning in the Age of Distractions' at 11.40 am during the one-day event.

Established in 2018, Harappa Education is an online learning institution that transforms individual success, team productivity, and organization effectiveness. Pivoted on 5 Habits - Think, Solve, Communicate, Collaborate, Lead - crucial for success, it has further distilled these into 25 Foundational Skills and 100 Behaviors. Each of the 5 Habits is a collection of cognitive, social and behavioral Skills. Research indicates that individuals who develop these 5 Habits, succeed more rapidly.

The world of work has changed considerably over the last decade. Creative and lateral thinking of human brains is foundational and irreplaceable by AI, technology or other industry shifts. Aligned with this sentiment, Harappa goes beyond degrees and qualifications to offer foundational skills critical to achieving professional success and personal meaning.

This is an important need for India. Higher education in India doesn't adequately prepare students for the realities and nuances of the workplace. Students today can no longer rely on just their technical knowledge to stand out in the highly competitive business landscape. To truly realize differentiation and drive organization-wide success, individuals need to build certain workplace habits that will drive high-performance, irrespective of function, education or industry. Similarly, organizations today need to constantly innovate in order to retain market leadership. In order to effectively do this, workforces need to be equipped to navigate the dynamic workplace by building skills around agility, collaboration, problem-solving, critical thinking and effective communication.

Speaking on Harappa's participation at the upcoming event, Founder & MD, Pramath Raj Sinha said, "We believe in the power of habits - they are learned, not innate. Good Habits unlock one's potential to achieve success whether you are starting your career, leading a team or building something of your own. Given habits are repeated behaviors that require little thought, in a world filled with distractions - technology, information, and other environmental factors - cultivating good habits is crucial. I'm looking forward to sharing this philosophy at the coveted People Matters L&D Conference stage."

"We are thrilled to be a Diamond Partner at this year's People Matters L&D Conference. The Harappa Habits and our constellation of superhero faculty will empower young professionals with the range of workplace skills they need. The path to success today lies in 'learning to learn' beyond technical knowledge and domain expertise. We're looking forward to a wide range of interesting conversations with the learning and development community at the conference," added Founder & CEO, Shreyasi Singh.

Harappa Education's pedagogical approach is rooted in academic research, expert insights and behavior sciences. Its high-impact courses are relevant across jobs, industries and functions, and are well-mapped to the demands of the modern workplace. Harappa Education provides a great mix of online content, faculty webinars, workshops, and personal advisory sessions tailored to 21st-century learners and modern, aspirational workplaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

