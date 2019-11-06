International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:39 IST
UPDATE 2-Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
Image Credit: ians

Mitsubishi Corp, Japan's biggest trading group, said on Wednesday it would shut its Singapore-based crude oil and fuel trading unit after revelations in September that a trader there racked up enormous unauthorized trading losses. The unit, Petro-Diamond Singapore, will lose about 34.2 billion yen ($314 million) before taxes after closing the unofficial trading positions. That means the final debt for the unit could be as high as 30.8 billion yen, the company said in a statement.

Mitsubishi, Japan's biggest trading house by sales, said in September that a trader lost $320 million in unauthorized transactions in crude oil derivatives and that the matter had been reported to the police. The trader, Wang Xingchen, also known as Jack Wang, denied any wrongdoing in a statement issued through a lawyer.

These were the first such losses at Mitsubishi, which invests in everything from salmon to natural gas and trades many commodities globally. Mitsubishi will bring some oil and fuel trading back to Tokyo, Chief Financial Officer Kazuyuki Masu said during the company's first-half results briefing on Wednesday.

"Since it booked such a big loss, we could not reinvest in the same company and it's better to reinforce our management system," Masu said. He added that the company's oil trading in the United States and Europe was unaffected. In recent years, Mitsubishi had shifted its oil trading headquarters to Singapore.

Some settlements would be done in Hong Kong, he said. Masu did not say how many staff would be cut or affected by the shutdown. Petro-Diamond has about 50 employees in Singapore. Mitsubishi also said it would cut its full-year earnings forecast because of the Petro-Diamond losses and lower coal prices.

The company expects profit to be 520 billion yen for the year through March, down from a forecast of 600 billion yen. The first fiscal-half profit fell 22% to 242.4 billion yen, the company said.

Petro-Diamond staff weren't told of the decision until Wednesday and are "shocked," a person with direct knowledge of Petro-Diamond's operations told Reuters. The person was not authorized to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity. Since the losses came to light, Mitsubishi has required all of its to be reviewed by Mitsubishi headquarters in Tokyo.

Mitsubishi has had no contact with Wang and does not know where he is, other than that he is outside Singapore, Masu said. ($1 = 109.0700 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...

Coal Ministry not in favour of overseas acquisitions by ClL:

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his ministry was not in favour of overseas coal asset acquisition by Coal India Limited CIL. The minister said last year India imported 235 million tonne of coal and the forex outflow was Rs 2....

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak's message

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society. Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019