Bajaj Electricals Q2 loss at Rs 33 cr

Bajaj Electricals on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.83 crore for the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Total income for the second quarter stood at Rs 1,106.80 crore as compared with Rs 1,605.77 crore in the previous year, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing. Shares of the company were trading 8.16 percent down at Rs 350.80 apiece on the BSE.

