BSE reports 14 pc q-o-q hike in Q2 net profit at Rs 39 crore

BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Wednesday posted 14 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 39.22 crore from Rs 34.36 crore in the previous quarter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:22 IST
BSE is Asia's first and the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of six microseconds. Image Credit: ANI

BSE Limited (earlier known as Bombay Stock Exchange) on Wednesday posted 14 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 39.22 crore from Rs 34.36 crore in the previous quarter. The net profit margin stood at 27 per cent. But revenue from operations dipped by 5 per cent to Rs 90.47 crore from Rs 95.48 crore. However, other income moved up 15 per cent to Rs 53.86 crore in Q2 FY20 from 46.87 crore in Q1 FY20.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped by 9 per cent to Rs 46.82 crore from Rs 51.52 crore and EBITDA margin for the quarter was at 32 per cent compared to 36 per cent in Q1 FY20.BSE said in a statement that it has undertaken buyback 67.65 lakh fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each at Rs 680 per equity share through tender offer route amounting to Rs 460 crore. The consolidated and standalone net worth of BSE stands at Rs 2,400 crore and Rs 2,065 crore as on September 30, respectively.

"The issuance of in-principle approval to BSE-Ebix Insurance Broking to act as a direct insurance broker by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) of India is a significant next step for BSE group to transform itself as the full-fledged financial services and distribution platform," said Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan. In the last quarter, StAR Mutual Fund platform further consolidated its dominant position as demonstrated by continuous growth in the number of orders being received and processed in the segment.

Chauhan said the synergies in distribution network of the above business activities enable faster growth and development of both the mutual fund platform as well as insurance broking businesses. "The implementation of inter-operability among clearing corporations is a major reform in the Indian capital market and BSE looks forward to higher liquidity across its inter-operable platforms in time to come," he said.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Latest News

Nokia partners Flipkart to launch smart TVs in India

After Motorola, Nokia has now partnered e-commerce major Flipkart for launching smart TVs in the Indian market, marking the smartphone makers foray into consumer durables space. Flipkart has entered into a strategic relationship with Nokia ...

India can be educational hub for Asia, Africa: Ex-RBI governor

The country can become an educational hub for Asia and Africa if it builds world-class universities, former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram G Rajan has said. He said what the country needs is to create an environment where an educat...

Solar developer can set up higher generation capacity than contracted: MNRE

The renewable energy ministry on Wednesday clarified that solar energy developers can install additional direct current DC capacity which can be higher than the contracted alternate current AC capacity. Developers convert DC into AC for sup...

CAHF and Seso Global partner to develop blockchain-based property register

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa CAHF HousingFinanceAfrica.org, research consultancy 71point4 and Seso Global have partnered to develop South Africas first blockchain-based property register. The pilot study area consists...
