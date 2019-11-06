V-Guard Industries Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 2019
Consolidated Net Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was Rs. 623.27 crores; an increase of 3.1% over the previous year (Rs.604.50 crores).
V-Guard Industries Limited, India's leading consumer electrical and electronics company, announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Q2 FY 20 highlights:
· Consolidated Net Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was Rs. 623.27 crores; an increase of 3.1% over the previous year (Rs.604.50 crores).
· Consolidated Profit Before Tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was Rs.78.48 crores; Increase of 62.6% over the previous year (Rs.48.27 crores).
· Consolidated Profit After Tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was Rs.58.75 crores; Increase of 54.4% over the previous year (Rs.38.04 crores).
· During the quarter, Stabilizer and electrical segment registered growth. Overall, subdued consumer demand impacted top-line growth.
· Non-South markets contributed 37% of turnover for the quarter, up from 35.7% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
· Results for the quarter include a writeback of Rs.10.12 crores of ESOP provisions no longer required.
- READ MORE ON:
- V-Guard Industries
- financial results
- electronics
- ESOP