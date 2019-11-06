International Development News
LSE investors to vote on Refiniv deal on Nov. 26

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 21:08 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Wednesday its shareholders would vote on Nov. 26 on whether to approve its $27 billion deal to buy data provider Refinitiv. The LSE agreed to buy the financial information provider in August, in a deal aimed at offering to trade across regions and currencies.

The deal was announced 10 months after a Blackstone-led consortium completed a leveraged buyout of Refinitiv from Thomson Reuters, the parent organization of Reuters News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

