Cabinet approves pacts signed with German agency DGUV

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to pacts signed between India and DGUV, a German agency in the field of occupational diseases, rehabilitation and vocational training. The MoUs with DGUV, a specialized agency in Germany working for Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and social protection, will help broadly in exchanging information and promoting activities in the area of rehabilitation related to medical, occupational and social rehabilitation of insured persons with disabilities, an official statement said.

The pacts will also help in the prevention, detection, and treatment of occupational diseases, it added. The exchange of information and collaboration will enable capacity building and social re-habilitation of insured persons with disabilities, besides prevention, detection, and treatment of occupational diseases.

