Air India employee unions to oppose privatisation plans

Employee unions at Air India on Wednesday decided to oppose the privatization of the airline as there is still no clarity on various issues, including payment of salary arrears and pension, according to a union's representative. The development comes at a time when the government is working on the final contours for the proposed disinvestment of loss-making Air India.

At a meeting of representatives of various unions in Mumbai, it was also decided that a letter would be written to all the central trade unions and International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) seeking their support against privatization. These unions represent pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff, among others.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), Air Corporations Employees' Union (ACEU), Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA), Air India Employees' Union (AIEU), All India Service Engineers' Association (AISEA), Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), officers' association and others. According to the representative, the unions have decided to oppose privatization and would explore all legal options.

These unions would "draw out a plan of action to oppose the privatization of Air India and to protect the jobs, service conditions and welfare facilities of retired and serving employees of Air India", the representative added. The majority of the national carrier's employees are represented by these unions. The airline has around 20,000 employees.

On Tuesday, ICPA threatened to go on strike unless their long-pending demands related to salaries are addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)