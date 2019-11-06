International Development News
Development News Edition

Air India employee unions to oppose privatisation plans

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 22:26 IST
Air India employee unions to oppose privatisation plans
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Employee unions at Air India on Wednesday decided to oppose the privatization of the airline as there is still no clarity on various issues, including payment of salary arrears and pension, according to a union's representative. The development comes at a time when the government is working on the final contours for the proposed disinvestment of loss-making Air India.

At a meeting of representatives of various unions in Mumbai, it was also decided that a letter would be written to all the central trade unions and International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) seeking their support against privatization. These unions represent pilots, cabin crew, engineers and ground staff, among others.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Indian Pilots' Guild (IPG), Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA), Air Corporations Employees' Union (ACEU), Air India Aircraft Engineers Association (AIAEA), Air India Employees' Union (AIEU), All India Service Engineers' Association (AISEA), Aviation Industry Employees Guild (AIEG), officers' association and others. According to the representative, the unions have decided to oppose privatization and would explore all legal options.

These unions would "draw out a plan of action to oppose the privatization of Air India and to protect the jobs, service conditions and welfare facilities of retired and serving employees of Air India", the representative added. The majority of the national carrier's employees are represented by these unions. The airline has around 20,000 employees.

On Tuesday, ICPA threatened to go on strike unless their long-pending demands related to salaries are addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Diamond League cuts eight disciplines for 2020 season

Eight disciplines have been axed from the core programme of the 2020 Diamond League season, reducing the number to 24 -- 12 each for men and women -- to cater to a 90-minute broadcast window, the IAAF said on Wednesday. The Diamond League c...

UPDATE 4-Head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency quits amid misconduct inquiry

The head of a U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees resigned on Wednesday, the United Nations said, amid an investigation into misconduct allegations. Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl was replaced earlier on Wednesday until a rev...

Cabinet approves cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group A

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the cadre review of Posts and Telegraphs Building Works Service, Group A. An official release said that the number of duty posts was fixed as 105. The approval would result in the strengthening of the...

French team finds engine fragments that fell off Airbus engine

French volunteer search teams have found fragments from an engine that exploded in mid-air over eastern France in July, officials said on Wednesday. The discovery came in an unprecedented search operation involving 150 members of the public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019