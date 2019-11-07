Trump says talks with Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan on dam dispute went well
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he held talks with officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over a new dam being built on the Nile River.
"The meeting went well and discussions will continue during the day!" Trump said in a Twitter post. Egypt fears its water crisis could worsen as Ethiopia starts filling the reservoir behind a giant dam upriver. Nile-user Sudan also has an interest in the hydropower project.
Also Read: Egypt, Ethiopia agree to resume technical discussions on Grand Renaissance Dam
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Kim Jong Un: S.Korean facilities in Mt. Kumgang resort must be removed -KCNA
WRAPUP 8-Russia, Turkey reach deal to remove Kurdish YPG from Syria border
Sudan upbeat on prospects for removal from U.S. terrorism list
Cousins, Peterson face old teams as Skins visit Vikings
Calum MacLeod joins Plus4 Insurance Solutions