Operations resume at Iraqi port, oil refinery after protesters leave - sources
Operations resumed at a port and an oil refinery in southern Iraq on Thursday after protesters left both areas, port officials, security and oil sources said.
Anti-government demonstrators had blocked roads at Umm Qasr commodities port, halting operations for more than a week, and stopped fuel tankers at Nassiriya oil refinery on Wednesday, causing shortages in the south.
The sources said the protesters had left but did not say why or how.
Also Read: SC refuses to set up bench for hearing plea seeking resumption of Mopa airport construction
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- port
- Operations
- oil refinery
- protesters
- demonstrators
- Iraq
ALSO READ
POLL-Support for impeaching Trump soars among independents - Reuters/Ipsos poll
73 countries binding controls for lead paint as it impacts children: WHO report
BlueVoyant Expands Operations to the Philippines and Signs Significant Partnership Deals
REFILE-POLL-Support for impeaching Trump soars among independents - Reuters/Ipsos poll
Soccer-Man Utd ban supporter for alleged racist abuse in Liverpool draw