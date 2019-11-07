International Development News
Development News Edition

Bosch shares plunge nearly 5 pc post Q2 earnings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 11:49 IST
Bosch shares plunge nearly 5 pc post Q2 earnings

Shares of auto component major Bosch on Thursday fell nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported 76.57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended September. The scrip of the company fell 4.19 per cent to Rs 14,601 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dropped 4.62 per cent to Rs 14,590.55. Bosch on Wednesday reported a 76.57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 98.4 crore for the second quarter ended September, owing to sluggish demand in the automobile industry.

The company, which had posted a net profit of Rs 419.99 crore in the July-September period of 2018-19, also hinted at initiating process to reduce its workforce. Total income declined to Rs 2,480.14 crore as against Rs 3,304.21 crore in the year-ago period, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

"The dip in the company's performance is mainly due to the downward trend in the automotive sector as a whole, which has been caused not only by sluggish demand but also by a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour," Bosch Ltd Managing Director Soumitra Bhattacharya said. To deal with this, the company has initiated a restructuring process, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Shakera Selman back in West Indies' T20 squad for India series

All-rounder Shakera Selman returned to the West Indies 14-member squad for the five-match Twenty20 series against India women beginning on Saturday in St Lucia. Selman missed the recently-concluded ODI series as an injury precaution to ensu...

Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on state of economy,

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP government over the state of the economy, saying those ruling the country are busy in themselves while people are suffering on every front. The state of the econo...

E-cigarettes found to be harmful for heart, blood vessels

E-cigarettes have long remained in question for their effects on health. Putting forth answers to these questions, a new study has found growing evidence that vaping can harm the heart and blood vessels. Many people think these products are...

'Cyclone Bulbul may not touch Odisha coast, light rainfall predicted'

Amid the prediction of Cyclone Bulbul, to intensify and trigger rainfall, the Odisha government on Wednesday issued a warning asking fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days. Speaking to ANI, Odisha State Special Relief C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019