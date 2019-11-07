International Development News
Detel’s TV & Accessories now available at Walmart Stores

Detel ties up with 26 stores of Walmart India in 6 major cities to expand its offline presence.

Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel Image Credit: Datel

Detel, a global economical Feature Phone, TV and Accessories brand has tied up with Walmart India stores to sell its range of products in the Indian market. Walmart India Private Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc., the world's leading retailer is known for its efficiency and expertise in logistics, supply chain management, and sourcing.

"As a smart retail strategy, Detel is moving beyond its traditional route of reaching out to its customers. Right from tapping communities like Dabbawala, to opening its exclusive stores and now by associating with the giant retail brand like Walmart, Detel aims at making its products easily available across nooks & corners of the country. The objective is to strengthen its foothold across metros as well as in Tier 2, 3, 4 and 5 cities in order to build a connection with its audience," said the company in a media statement.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel, said "We see this partnership with Walmart as a long-term strategic alliance. Walmart is renowned for its efficiency and expertise in logistics, supply chain management and sourcing, which in turn will help Detel to reach one more step closer to its consumers. The vision behind this tie-up is to expand and widen the distribution base for Detel. We are sure that with this new tie-up, Detel will reach new heights". In order to expand in offline retail presence, Detel has tied up with various brands like Spencer's, Relay, Vivek's, Metro Cash & Carry, etc. The company also plans to open 100 Detel Shoppee by 2020 to further fuel its expansion plans.

(With inputs from Detel)

