International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar strengthens vs yen on Chinese ministry comments

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:17 IST
FOREX-Dollar strengthens vs yen on Chinese ministry comments
Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar gained versus the yen on Thursday after comments from a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman about the terms of a possible trade deal prompted investors to dump perceived safe-havens such as the Japanese currency. The Chinese commerce ministry said that China and the U.S. must simultaneously cancel some existing tariffs on each other's goods for both sides to reach a "phase one" trade deal.

The proportion of tariffs cancelled must be the same, and how many tariffs should be cancelled can be negotiated, said the spokesman. The dollar jumped up to near three-month highs versus the yen, retracing its 0.3% losses from earlier in the session, as investors interpreted the comments as positive news, reducing demand for safe-haven currencies.

Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets said the Chinese comments improved market sentiment around the trade negotiations. "I think the best people hoped for was that we would avoid the next tranche of tariffs kicking in, whereas momentum seems to be moving in the direction of existing tariffs rolling back," he said.

Hopes for a trade deal had been waning after a senior official of the Trump administration told Reuters on Wednesday that a meeting to sign the deal could be delayed until December and that a venue had not yet been agreed. "Expectations were depressed and it's not hard to beat expectations when they're that low," he added.

China's offshore yuan strengthened past the key 7 per dollar level, touching its strongest level in three months, which is also reached on Tuesday. The Australian and New Zealand dollars - proxies for risk which had been weakening due to uncertainty surrounding the possible trade deal - also gained on the comments with the Aussie up 0.2% versus the dollar.

Similar gains were seen in the Norwegian and Swedish crowns, which RBC's Cole said were also acting as proxies for risk. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar traded broadly flat, slightly down at -0.1%.

The United States and China have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a 16-month long trade war that rippled across financial markets, slowed global investments and growth. Investors hope a preliminary trade agreement rolls back at least some of the tariffs, but negotiations between Washington and Beijing have been fractious, making an agreement far from certain.

The euro was up 0.1% against the dollar, having hit three-week lows after positive U.S. data. MUFG analysts wrote in a note to clients that the euro was nearing levels where it would be poised for a recovery.

Also Read: PM Modi calls upon global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank opens 57 branches in AP, Telangana this fiscal

ICICI Bank opens 57 branches in AP, Telangana this fiscal Hyderabad, Nov 7 PTI Private sector lender ICICI Bank announced on Thursday that it has expanded its retail network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by adding 57 new branches this fi...

Man gunned down by unidentified assailants in Satara

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Maharashtras Satara district, police said on Thursday. Vicky Raghunath Lakhe was waiting for someone on the road at Agashiv Nagar in Karad at around 10 pm on Wednesday, when a g...

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

The schedule for the third series of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday. The tournament is to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month.The showpiece event will see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ...

K'taka: Shivakumar travels by Shatabdi Express to seek blessings in Mysuru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit various temples and mutts during his visit to the city.The visit could also hint at him seeking blessings for go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019