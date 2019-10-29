International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi calls upon global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon global investors to benefit from India's vibrant start-up ecosystem, which stands as the third-largest in the world, adding that he firmly believes that any investment in India's innovation sector would yield huge returns.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 21:42 IST
PM Modi calls upon global investors to benefit from India's start-up ecosystem
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon global investors to benefit from India's vibrant start-up ecosystem, which stands as the third-largest in the world, adding that he firmly believes that any investment in India's innovation sector would yield huge returns. "India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. Even in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India, start-ups have come up. Our start-ups have started investing at a global scale. I invite global investors to benefit from our start-up ecosystem. I firmly believe that any investment in innovation would give highest returns," Modi said in his keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) here.

Prime Minister Modi said that Tier-II and Tier-III cities in India have emerged as engines of growth and the global companies investing in India are assured of skilled manpower. The Prime Minister cited five emerging trends impacting global business across the world -- impact of technology and innovation, importance of infrastructure for the global growth, rapid changes in human resources and future of work, compassion for the environment, and business-friendly governance.

Calling FII a brilling initiative, the Prime Minister said that the aim of the forum is not only to discuss the economic system but also to understand the rising trends of the world and look for ways aimed at global welfare. Prime Minister Modi said that India aims to invest USD 100 billion in refining, pipelines and gas terminals by 2024. "I am happy that Saudi Aramco has decided to invest in the West Coast Refinery Project, which will be the largest refinery of Asia."

He said that as many as 400 million people in India would be trained in different skill in the coming 3-4 years under the Skill India initiative. "This will provide assured skilled manpower to companies investing in India," he said. The Prime Minister reiterated his government's commitment to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024.

The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017 to project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub in the region. (ANI)

Also Read: Find TVU Networks at Broadcast India 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Falcons release veteran K Bryant

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with 44-year-old kicker Matt Bryant again on Tuesday. Bryant missed three field goals in his last two games and also missed a potential game-tying extra point in a 34-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. ...

CM says Siddaramaiah spreading falsehood on flood relief work

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday refuted senior Congress leader Siddaramaiahs allegations that the state government had failed to provide any flood relief to people even after three months. Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, wh...

Closed, confrontational border could become hotbed of terrorism, war: China

China on Tuesday said that a closed and confrontational border could become a hotbed of terrorism and even war as it held its first international conference on boundary cooperation with neighbouring countries including India here. China has...

UPDATE 2-FTSE suffers biggest drop in ten days as BP, macro jitters weigh

London stocks slipped on Tuesday as the prospect of a December general election put investors in Britain in a cautious mood, while heavyweight BP slid on lower profits. Market losses accelerated after a Reuters report that a phase one trade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019