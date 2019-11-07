International Development News
Development News Edition

FPCE cheers govt's realty booster; calls for stringent monitoring of construction work

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:44 IST
FPCE cheers govt's realty booster; calls for stringent monitoring of construction work

Home-buyers body FPCE on Thursday hailed the decision to set up Rs 25,000 crore fund to complete over 1,600 stalled real estate projects but demanded that the money should not be disbursed directly to builders and committees of home-buyers should be formed to monitor construction work in each of these projects. Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), earlier known as Fight for RERA, have been demanding that the government should set a Rs 10,000 crore stressed asset fund to provide relief to five lakhs distressed home-buyers.

On Wednesday, the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared NPAs or admitted for insolvency proceedings, as it looks to boost growth by steering consumption in real estate and associated sectors. The move is likely to help 4.59 lakh housing units across the country. Only RERA-registered projects with positive networth will be provided funds.

Welcoming the decision, FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay said: "Names of the 1,600 identified projects that will receive funds need to be disclosed so that the home-buyers of those projects get a sigh of relief." The construction activity should start immediately, he added.

"It would have been better if the whole process of identification of projects was more transparent and home-buyers were also made part of the same," Upadhyay said. He further said, the government needs to ensure that "the funds are not directly disbursed to builders as they cannot be trusted anymore as still we have no mechanism to stop or even realtime track diversion of funds or its misuse."

Upadhyaya suggested formation of committee of home-buyers from the respective identified projects to monitor construction activities and to immediately bring to notice of concerned authorities of any wrong doing. "It is necessary that committee of professionals entrusted with fund management has representative of home-buyers and very transparent mechanism is deviced for disbursal and end use of funds," he added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) will comprise Rs 10,000 crore coming from the government and the remaining being provided by state insurer LIC and the country's largest lender SBI. The minister also said several sovereign funds have shown interest and may join the scheme at a later stage. The fund, to be set up as Category-II AIF registered with SEBI, will be managed by SBICAP Ventures Limited.

The AIF, which was first announced by Sitharaman on September 14, will act as a 'special window' to provide loans to over 1,600 incomplete affordable and middle-lower income housing projects. Meanwhile, sources had said that about Rs 3.5 lakh crore has been invested in the over 1,600 stalled projects, and investment of Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore would be needed to complete them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

7 UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not effectively performing their duties

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday gave compulsory retirement to seven police officers for not effectively performing their duties, officials said. The officers are from the Provincial Police Service PPS and of 50 years of age or abov...

UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce warns on profit as Trent 1000 costs mount

Rolls-Royces warned its operating profit and free-cash-flow will come in at the lower end of its guidance this year as costs rise to address problems with the Trent 1000 engine that powers Boeings 787 Dreamliner passenger plane.Airlines hav...

Philippines' Duterte warms to idea of banning plastics

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has proposed banning plastic, his spokesman said on Thursday, which could provide the impetus needed for the Congress of one of the worlds top plastic polluters to pass environment protection laws. The P...

Malaysia sentences five men to jail, caning and fines for gay sex

A Malaysian religious court sentenced five men on Thursday to jail, caning and fines for attempting gay sex, media and a rights group said. Sodomy and same-sex acts are illegal under Islamic law in Muslim-majority Malaysia, although convict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019