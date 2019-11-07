International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trade optimism, rosy earnings send European shares to 4-year peak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 14:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Trade optimism, rosy earnings send European shares to 4-year peak
Image Credit: PxHere

European shares rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday and hit their highest in four years as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and largely positive earnings reports from a host of companies. Shares of Siemens hit their highest in more than a year after the German industrial company beat fourth-quarter profit expectations, while Lufthansa jumped 6.5% on plans to cut costs at some of its units to revive profit.

The German airline's shares boosted the wider travel and leisure index by 1.4%, making it one of the top gainers among the major European sub-sectors. "Most market-optimism this week has been induced by the increasing chances of a mini trade deal between the U.S. and China," said Timme Spakman, a trade economist at ING.

"There are still hurdles to be (crossed) but it is positive that not only U.S. officials are optimistic but Chinese negotiators are sending positive signals as well." China and the United States have both agreed to cancel in phases the tariffs imposed during their prolonged trade war, the Chinese commerce ministry said.

The news sparked a broad-based rally in Europe on Thursday, with trade-sensitive Frankfurt shares rising 0.7% to their highest level since February 2018. It also helped investors shrug off another weak data point from Germany showing industrial output fell more than expected in September.

All eyes will now be on a Bank of England meeting later in the day, where the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady ahead of a snap election in the UK on Dec. 12 to decide the fate of Brexit. The FTSE midcap index and Irish stocks gained 0.76% and 1.22%, respectively.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%. It is now 2% away from its record high, last hit in April 2015. Among the top gainers across European sub-sectors were automakers and miners, while defensive plays such as telecoms and utilities fell, suggesting higher risk appetite.

Italy's biggest bank UniCredit rose 4.7% after posting a 26% rise in adjusted net profit in the third quarter, while the world's largest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal, jumped 7.2% on better-than-expected results. Shares in wind turbine maker Vestas jumped 9.7% to the top of the STOXX 600 after it reported a forecast-beating quarterly operating profit.

But Commerzbank AG fell 2.5% after the German bank warned that its 2019 profit would come in lower than last year. German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media tumbled 7.8% after its third-quarter core profits fell by 35% as a decline at its core television advertising business accelerated.

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Lufthansa crew strike set to go ahead on Thursday after court ruling

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Fixture schedule for series three of Men's CWC League 2 announced

The schedule for the third series of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 was announced here on Thursday. The tournament is to be played in the United Arab Emirates next month.The showpiece event will see the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ...

K'taka: Shivakumar travels by Shatabdi Express to seek blessings in Mysuru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday. Shivakumar is scheduled to visit various temples and mutts during his visit to the city.The visit could also hint at him seeking blessings for go...

Mercedes-Benz rolls out V-Class Elite at Rs 1.10 cr

German luxury car maker Mercedes- Benz on Thursday rolled out its new multi-purpose vehicle V- Class Elite, expanding the product range in the premium automobile segment offered by the company. The V-Class Elite, an upgraded version of V-C...

India calls for united global effort against terror financing

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, India on Thursday said there should be zero-tolerance towards terrorism as it sought a united global effort against all those who support or help generate funds for terrorists. Addressing the inaugural sessio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019