International Development News
Development News Edition

ICICI Bank opens 44 branches in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:33 IST
ICICI Bank opens 44 branches in Karnataka
Image Credit: Wikimedia

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced it has expanded its retail network in Karnataka by adding 44 new branches this fiscal. Seven of them are in hitherto unbanked villages including Kurki in Davanagere district, Sanapura in Ballari district and Malat in Raichur district.

Other branches have been opened in locations like Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Chitradurga, the bank said in a statement. The expansion has resulted in the bank now having a network of 333 branches and extension counters along with 1,280 ATMs in Karnataka, it was stated..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Woman 'raped' in car, dumped near college in Odisha

A woman was allegedly raped in a moving car and dumped in a critical condition near a college in Odishas Khurda district, around 25 km from here, police said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup K Sahoo said the accused has...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the United States was not fulfilling its pledge to remove a Kurdish militia from a Syrian border region and he will raise the issue when he meets President Donald Trump next week.HONGKONG-PR...

Ipca Lab shares jump over 5 pc post Q2 results

Ipca Laboratories shares on Thursday jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a 63.27 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the September 30 ended the quarter. The scrip climbed 5.17 percent to close at Rs 1,062.65 on the BSE. ...

UK finance minister promises tax cuts to voters

Britains finance minister Sajid Javid said there would be room for tax cuts under new fiscal rules he outlined on Thursday, five weeks before a snap election.If we stick to these rules that Ive set out today...we can afford some tax cuts, J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019