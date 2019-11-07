3EA, knowledge based consulting group, enters NCR

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/Newsvoir): A home grown management consulting group 3EA has significant presence in India and Singapore by 7 Knowledge Centres. The Founder and the brain child of 3EA is Shree, ex-Director of an International consulting group, who holds the position of CFO.

"We believe in transforming traditional business models into innovative quick result providing sustainable infrastructures. This requires a lot of courage and conviction to adopt and apply untraditional and unheard business tools for SME business. Risk is usually very high as SME owners completely depend on us. This is challenging, thrilling and satisfying at the core. I am happy to optimise my professional Chartered Accounting background and experience of top consulting groups, for the benefit of SMEs of India," said Shree. This is Knowledge Economy and those who can translate know-how into ground level improvements in businesses, can change the game, mentioned by Dr Vibhor Misra, The CEO of 3EA, who was a management professor, turned out as a consultant.

He mentioned that 3EA started single window based management consulting services from a tier two city Lucknow and established their head office in Mumbai in January, 2012. With growing needs, 3EA expanded network and became international by starting operations in South East Asia from Singapore base location. Now, after 7 years of success and tremendous growth, 3EA has four consulting entities, total 7 branches in India and Singapore and a vast network of more than 18,000 global management consultants. "The basic thought behind 3EA is to let India be known as 'Vishwa Guru' especially in the space of management consulting/advisory. He mentioned that all management consulting giants have foreign origin and 3EA wants to bring the leadership back to India," said Dr Vibhor Mishra.

"Last century had dominance of money muscles while knowledge is the new currency," he added. Answering a question that how you differentiate 3EA form other management consulting group, the COO Shreyas Nambiar quoted that 'Capacity Building and Enhancement Services' is a registered service of 3EA.

"We do not just enlighten clients about the scope of improvement, but have courage to go deep inside the problem and create long term sustainable solutions. We report to the promoters and operate like an 'strategic business unit' for the client's business," he added. To extend their reach further and to cater the businesses of Delhi region, 3EA inaugurated their new knowledge centre in Pitam Pura locality of New Delhi. The knowledge centre was inaugurated by Dr Vibhor Mishra, Co-founder and CEO, Shreyas Nambiar, COO, Business Partners and Investor of Delhi Knowledge Centre, Deepak Jain, Pranav Bhaskar, Amy Joseph, and other colleagues of 3EA were present at this event on 4 November, 2019.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: Mrs. Rajashree Birla Receives Government of India's National CSR Award for Hindalco's Contribution to National Priority Areas

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)