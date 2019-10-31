Mrs. Rajashree Birla Receives Government of India's National CSR Award for Hindalco's Contribution to National Priority Areas

NEW DELHI, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship Hindalco Industries Ltd. was honoured with the National CSR Award by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the highest recognition in the domain of CSR by the Government of India. The award recognises Hindalco's contribution to 'India's national priority areas - skill development and livelihoods'.

Accepting the award from Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Honourable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Rajashree Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, and Chairperson, Hindalco CSR Committee of Directors said, "The award is a testament to our endeavours to give back to the community. It is an affirmation that we are on the right track. It augurs well that this Government recognition is a commemorative to the 150th Birth Anniversary of the Mahatma. Gandhiji's philosophy of trusteeship is embedded in the DNA of our CSR philosophy. Today, Hindalco's community work makes a difference to the lives of 1.2 million underprivileged people across 21 locations in India, in 11 states, 22 districts, 732 villages, of which 103 villages are model villages. Our teams also engage with 39 slums, trying to raise them to a level of dignified living."

"We are constantly motivated by the fact that most of the villages where we work have moved towards a better quality of life. In all of our CSR activities, we have partnered with the Government. We are proud and honoured to receive this prestigious award," avers Mrs. Birla.

Hindalco's Renukoot Plant was recognised for Project Unatti, which has enabled the social and economic empowerment of 9,872 families across 30 villages in Dudhi tehsil of Sonebhadra district, Uttar Pradesh. This 3-year comprehensive sustainable livelihoods programme encompasses multiple interventions - capacity building through skills training; raising agricultural productivity through farmer training, multi-cropping and watershed management; vocational training for rural youth; promoting women self-help groups; establishing marketing linkages, among other initiatives.

Project Unatti has brought 1,532 acres of land under irrigation, and helped farmers grow cash crops on 4,475 acres of land. Crop productivity has increased by 40% and the water table has risen by 1.2 metres. Seasonal migration has declined by 50% and rural unemployment, once at a high of 80%, has seen a sharp drop. Over 62% of the youth are gainfully employed with the support of vocational training programmes conducted by Aditya Birla's Rural Technology Park in Renukoot.

Commissioned in 1962, Hindalco's Renukoot plant is an integrated manufacturing complex with an alumina refinery, smelter and captive thermal power plant. Over the years, the plant has grown 20 times in size and has been repeatedly setting benchmarks in operational efficiencies. Its CSR engagement is exemplary. Its model villages have been reckoned as transformational and a fine example in this sector.

The National CSR awards instituted by the Corporate Affairs Ministry are the highest recognition in the domain of corporate social responsibility by the government.

