Whirlpool shares up nearly 3 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of consumer electronics firm Whirlpool of India on Thursday rose nearly 3 percent after the company reported a 63.82 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September. The scrip gained 2.45 percent to close at Rs 2,186.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 3.94 percent to Rs 2,218.

At the NSE, it rose 2.78 percent to close at Rs 2,191.95. Whirlpool of India on Thursday reported a 63.82 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 128.7 crore for the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.56 crore in the year-ago quarter, Whirlpool of India said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,393.46 crore as against Rs 1,181.5 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 17.94 percent.

