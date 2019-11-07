International Development News
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares down nearly 4 pc on rating downgrade warning

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:20 IST
Yes Bank shares down nearly 4 pc on rating downgrade warning
Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Yes Bank dropped nearly 4 per cent on Thursday after global ratings agency Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for downgrade. The scrip declined 3.27 per cent to close at Rs 66.50 on the BSE. During the trade, it plunged 4 per cent to Rs 66.

It was the top loser among the 30-share Sensex companies. At the NSE, it tanked 3.56 per cent to close at Rs 66.25.

In terms of volume, 158.31 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE during the day, while 18.98 crore shares were traded on the NSE. Moody's on Wednesday placed Yes Bank's ratings under review for downgrade, further confounding the pains for the lender that has been dogged by many an issue since the past one year.

The Ba3 rating of the bank can be downgraded because of the weak September quarter earnings and the bank managing to get only a commitment for USD 1.2 billion in funding recently, the agency said. The bank has been passing through a tumultuous period ever since the Reserve Bank asked promoter-chief executive Rana Kapoor to leave the bank by January 31, 2019 in August last year over concerns on governance and loan practices, and his successor Ravneet Gill disclosing large underreported stressed assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee should apologise for her lies, says Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for questioning the decision to include Gujarati as an optional language in the Joint Entrance Examination JEE main paper. Dear Divider Didi,...

Would never go from Pak side to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration: Sirsa slams Sidhu

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sira on Thursday slammed Congress leader Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu after the latter sought permission to attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on the invitation of Pakistan. Navjot...

Punjab Assembly passes Bill excluding CM's advisers from office-of-profit category

Amid vociferous opposition, the Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed a legislation excluding the six ruling Congress MLA appointed as advisers to the chief minister from the office-of-profit category. The Punjab State Legislature Prevention ...

Advisory covers areas like security on platforms, stations, yards; identifies potential violence hotspots, sites to hide explosives: Sources.

Advisory covers areas like security on platforms, stations, yards identifies potential violence hotspots, sites to hide explosives Sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019