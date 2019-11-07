International Development News
Development News Edition

Enzene Opens its First Continuous Biologics Manufacturing Facility With a Promise to Disrupt the mAb Manufacturing Cost

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:03 IST
Enzene Opens its First Continuous Biologics Manufacturing Facility With a Promise to Disrupt the mAb Manufacturing Cost

PUNE, India, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzene Biosciences today formally opened its first fully connected continuous Biologics manufacturing facility in Pune, India. This first-of-its-kind facility was built in half the time as compared to the conventional biologics manufacturing plants. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant has a significantly smaller footprint than the conventional manufacturing facilities.

Enzene is amongst the first movers in end-to-end connected bio manufacturing to have set up a fully automated continuous cGMP compliant manufacturing plant for mAb production.

This plant as compared to a traditional manufacturing plant is capable of delivering higher production, and will also enable Enzene as well its potential clients to rapidly move their early/pre-clinical assets to the later stage of development or to the commercial stage.

With this, the company lives up to it's mission of delivering cost effective biosimilars by developing disruptive technologies, advanced analytics and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

"Some of the world's biggest drugs are biologics and Alkem laboratories Ltd. always aspired to enter the arena of biologics. With that intent, we have invested significantly into this space. Our new biologics manufacturing plant endorses our commitment to expand into the space of biotech innovations," said Mr. Sandeep Singh, the MD of Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (the 5th largest pharmaceutical company in India as per IQVIA MAT September 2019).

Enzene aims to broaden its footprint for innovative technologies through strategic global alliances and has taken first steps towards it by procuring its first European client project for cGMP manufacturing of clinical material and create minimal solid waste and carbon emission.

"High cost of manufacturing is one of the major barriers for the entry of biologics into the clinical stage of development. Enzene wishes to disrupt this cost barrier through the launch of their innovative manufacturing plant," expressed Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, Whole-Time Director and CSO at Enzene.

With this, Enzene Biosciences aspires to be the most sought after CDMO/CMO and aims to be a responsible corporate citizen on all aspects of environment, health and safety.

About Enzene Biosciences Ltd.

Enzene, a subsidiary of Alkem laboratories Ltd., is an innovation driven biotech company. Enzene's focus lies in producing biosimilars, phytopharmaceuticals and synthetic peptides while venturing into novel biologics.

For more information on Enzene Biosciences Ltd., visit: www.enzene.com

For more information on Alkem laboratories Ltd., visit: www.alkemlabs.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025100/Enzene_Biosciences_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025101/Enzenes_Unit_I_Chakan.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Women Scientists’ & Entrepreneurs Conclave inaugurated as part of IISF

The Women Scientists Entrepreneurs Conclave, which was inaugurated as a part of India International Science Festival IISF 2019 in Kolkata today, highlighted the importance of networking to enhance the representation of women in science and...

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...

Pak cleric Rehman's anti-govt protest enters 7th day

Efforts to break the deadlock between the Opposition and the Imran Khan government remained inconclusive on Thursday as the massive protest led by firebrand cleric-cum-politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman against Prime Minister Imran Khan enter...

Realty stocks jump up to 8.2 pc on Rs 25,000 cr fund booster

Realty stocks closed up to 8.2 per cent higher on Thursday after the government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund for 1,600 stalled housing projects, which is expected to jumpstart consumption and give a boost to real estate and allied sector...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019