Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): While most relate winters to oranges and strawberries and that of basking in the sweet warmth of the sun, students of Elpro International School will be training the hardest as they gear up for the 'Elpro Sports Festival'. With the spirit of nurturing young talents of the city, this festival will be a 2 week long sports extravaganza with Intra as well as Inter sports events. It aims to encourage spirit of sportsmanship and unity amongst all.

Starting from 9th November 2019 till 16th November 2019, the fest will have Intra School Sports Meet. This will be followed by an Inter School Sports Meet from 20th November 2019 till 24th November 2019 at Elpro International School. Sporting events under Intra and Inter Fest will include Cricket, Football, Basket Ball, Throw Ball, Table Tennis, Archery, Carrom, Chess and Long Jump. All events will be held at the Dhyaanchand Rooftop multi sports facility, the huge 18,000 sq ft of sports field and other sports friendly venues in the school's premises. 'Elpro Sports Festival' promises to showcase fair amount of competition and give the participants many moments to cherish. Mumbai based Sports Gurukul, which is a physical education, professional sports and fitness development and training organization will be helping Elpro International School manage the on-ground technicalities for each sporting event.

"Elpro International School believes in providing our students with opportunities that give them a holistic experience of education. Sports are something which is very dear to me and my team. With a great infrastructure that complements our student's sporting passions, the idea behind having this week long carnival was to give our children a platform to pursue their choice of sports and games, doing what they like to do the best. This will just amplify their learning quotient. I am so looking forward to this sports fest with the underlying purpose of equipping my students with a skill set that will be required in their future," said Dr Amrita Vohra, Director Principal, Elpro International School. The eight-year glorious odyssey of Elpro International School, in Pune has been dedicated to the pursuit of educational excellence with an uncompromising spirit of joy and adventure. From its humble beginnings in 2011, the school has been driven with a mission to cultivate and nurture young minds into global leaders of the future. The journey of the school has been a holistic educational experience that is not merely limited to classroom learning.

Equipped with latest innovations and technology, expansive playing fields, beautiful green gardens, the school has grown from strength to strength with an efficient team and a dedicated faculty. The school has an infrastructure conforming to global standards where academics are beautifully complimented with opportunities for sports, art, dance and music. The school empowers its students with state of the art labs for dance, music, physics, chemistry, biology, math, STEM education, tabla and art thus allowing them to explore, build and create. As it continues to strive for excellence, Elpro International School's journey has been a source of enriching and rewarding experience, which is adorned beautifully with commendations and awards. The prominent awarding bodies in the education sector like Education Today and Education World have honoured the school by ranking it as the No 1 School in Pune for two consecutive years. The school has been conferred upon with the honour of 'Future 50 schools shaping success', by Fortune India where the top 50 schools of the country were appreciated for the efforts and pedagogical practices were also bestowed upon us. Recently, it got felicitated at the House of Commons, London and was recognized as a 'Great Place to Study' on the basis of Student Satisfaction Index.

