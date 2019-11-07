International Development News
Development News Edition

Rs 2,500 cr aid can revive most stalled projects in Noida, Gr Noida, help 50K homebuyers : Realtors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:27 IST
Rs 2,500 cr aid can revive most stalled projects in Noida, Gr Noida, help 50K homebuyers : Realtors

A Rs 2,500 crore fund support can help revive most of the stalled projects with positive networth in Noida and Greater Noida, helping around 50,000 homebuyers, the NCR unit of realtor's body CREDAI said here on Thursday. The figures came a day after the central government approved a Rs 25,000 crore fund to help complete over 1,600 stalled housing projects, including ones that have been declared NPAs or admitted for insolvency proceedings, across the country.

CREDAI officials and builders Manoj Gaur, Prashant Soloman and Rohit Raj Modi also re-iterated their association's demand for allowing any project in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) only through Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and with the backing of two-thirds of homebuyers. “Around 100 projects linked with CREDAI in Noida and Greater Noida are 'stressed'. These 'stressed' are the projects that have not gone bad but banks are not giving loan for their completion while the builders are not able to clear dues of local authorities. These are old, ongoing projects,” Gaur told reporters.

"On an average there are 250-300 units in each such project. There are a lot of smaller projects whose developers do not have multiple sources of funds … There are easily 50,000 to 60,000 buyers who will be helped by this announcement of the government and we welcome this move,” he said. Asked about an estimated amount of fund that is required to revive all stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida, Gaur said there is no data available immediately on that.

However, Rohit Modi said if a funding of Rs 2,500 crore is poured for stalled projects in Noida and Greater Noida, then most of the positive net worth projects will take off again. “If a project needs Rs 50 crore for completion it does not mean it would need the entire amount. If the developer gets even Rs 20 crore, it can restart work and a positive sentiment would go out. The developer becomes confident, his units would get sold and buyers will also pump in money,” Modi told reporters.

CREDAI NCR said around 70 per cent of the cases in the NCLT are from real estate sector in which most of the homebuyers want a refund and demanded that individual buyers should not be allowed to initiate insolvency proceedings against a project. “There are several cases in which one, two or four homebuyers have got a project stalled. Insolvency proceedings should be backed by two-thirds homebuyers and should go through RERA, whose primary concern is completion of project and ensuring the interest of larger body of customers and stakeholders,” the association added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Former Janpad Panchayat CEO gets four years in jail for fraud

A special court in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Thursday awarded four years rigorous jail term to a former Chief Executive Officer CEO of a local Janpad Panchayat for embezzlement of government funds. Special Judge anti-corruption cour...

EPF scam: UP Energy Minister sends defamation notice to Cong's Ajay Kumar Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday sent a defamation notice to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu, asking him to apologise within a week for making baseless allegations against him regardi...

Report: With K Gould (quad) ailing, 49ers eye McLaughlin

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to sign Chase McLaughlin with fellow kicker Robbie Gould nursing a strained quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. The injury is not considered long term for Gould, who is expected to ...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago to sell their cars and receive credit on the ride-hailing platform. Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used car...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019