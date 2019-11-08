Over 200 professionals come together at Broadband Compare Awards

Last night saw more than 200 senior-level professionals from the New Zealand Internet and Communications Technology sector come together at the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards to celebrate the best of the best in the New Zealand broadband sector.

The awards were hosted at the Crowne Plaza by Broadband Compare, a free to use broadband comparison website operated by NZ Compare and TUANZ, the independent, not-for-profit membership association with over 170 New Zealand corporate and individual members.

Gavin Male, Head Judge and CEO NZ Compare says, "Our judging panel was impressed this year by the quality of entries from a more than 25 different internet service providers - from firmly established national players like 2degrees, Vodafone, Trustpower and Slingshot to newer entrants in the market and specialist providers like Stuff Fibre, NOW, Farmside, Network for Learning and Primo Wireless."

"This year's winners highlight the growing range of options available to the consumer in the NZ broadband market. So much has changed and there are more options than ever which is where Broadband Compare helps Kiwis make a fully informed choice on their broadband plan."

"A range of entries displayed true innovation in the way that NZ service providers are understanding their customers' needs and delivering ground-breaking services and packages. We were delighted to see consistent commitments to innovation, quality control and customers across New Zealand."

Male continues "We would like to thank all of our sponsors and entrants, and congratulations again to all of the category winners."