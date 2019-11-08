International Development News
Development News Edition

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Singapore-based S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films today announced their first Bollywood co-production.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:03 IST
International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration
Actor Producer Ranjha Vikram Singh, Peter Buser, President of S Block Foundation and Dr Eric Ong, International Community Advisor. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore-based S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films today announced their first Bollywood co-production. S Block Quantum Leap is a global Blockchain company and along with this one of its kind collaboration also launched their S Block e-Wallet. For this occasion, Peter Buser, President of S Block Foundation and Dr Eric Ong, International Community Advisor was present. Along with them Bollywood Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh of Running Horses Films also graced the launch.

"We are excited about this new venture and this is just the start of a great partnership. We shall be releasing the first motion poster of the movie really soon and we are sure this movie will be remembered by the audiences for the time to come," said Ranjha Vikram Singh "In India entertainment is a billion-dollar industry. We are bullish about our plans for this market and really looking forward to our very first collaboration with Running Horses Films. The viewers can expect to see more from us in the times to come," said Dr Eric Ong, International Community Advisor.

Ranjha Vikram Singh is a well-known Indian actor who was seen in blockbuster films like Heropanti, 25 Kille, Rana Vikrama etc. He has now branched out into production as well and has already produced two films under his banner, Running Horses Films. This is the third movie that is being produced under this banner and for the same they are collaborating with a global behemoth S Block. The event was a mega success and the audience just can't wait to see the first look of the movie.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sharks escape with narrow win over Wild

Logan Couture had a goal and three assists as the San Jose Sharks grabbed a four-goal lead then held on to defeat the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Thursday night. Tomas Hertl added a goal and two assists and Marcus Sorensen, Timo Meier an...

Taking steps to protect interests of employees: Air India chief on divestment jitters

Air India chief Ashwani Lohani has told the airlines staff that the management shares their concerns and is taking necessary steps to protect their interests, even as the employees unions are planning to protest against the governments disi...

France reopens contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 8 AP France has reopened a contested Jewish tomb in east Jerusalem after several aborted attempts. The French Consulate General reopened the Tomb of the Kings one of Jerusalems most magnificent ancient tombs to the public l...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease from 6-mth highs on U.S.-China trade angst

Asian stocks retreated from six-month highs on Friday as conflicting signals from China and the United States on progress made in trade talks deflated market hopes of a near term truce to end their damaging tariff war.In a sign of the anxie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019