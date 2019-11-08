Ecolog and Mireo partner to provide game-changing digital solutions

International Development News
Under the terms of the agreement signed during the 1st Arab-German Economic conference in Düsseldorf, Ecolog will establish a global solution center, providing the services and solutions to defense and humanitarian sectors as well as logistics and commercial markets.

Leonardo Siladic, Chief Executive Officer of Mireo added "Innovation is a key value at Mireo. We are focused on providing sophisticated, world-class technology to address tomorrow's challenges.

The integrated digital solution has advanced applications in defense, intelligent logistics, connected mobility, predictive industrial maintenance as well as energy and smart grids; Solutions built leveraging the innovative "SPACE-TIME™" cluster, capable of storing and analyzing petabytes of data at an unparalleled pace.

Ecolog International (Ecolog-International.com), a leading global provider of integrated services, technology, logistics, facility management, construction and environmental solutions and Mireo, a pioneering provider of advanced software technology in Geo-Information-Systems and Big Data Analysis as well as GPS tracking and Fleet Management Solutions, signed a strategic partnership agreement to provide a game-changing integrated digital solution that could redefine the future of some applications in intelligent logistics, asset tracking, predictive maintenance and advanced AI algorithm optimization.

Under the terms of the agreement signed during the 1st Arab-German Economic conference in Düsseldorf, Ecolog will establish a global solution center, providing the services and solutions to defense and humanitarian sectors as well as logistics and commercial markets. Built upon Mireo's innovative SPACE-TIME™ Cluster – capable of instantly storing and analyzing petabytes of space, time and sensor data - Ecolog will provide a comprehensive range of digital solutions in urban mobility, intelligent logistics, predictive analytics, and maintenance, as well as advanced AI algorithm optimization.

Commenting on the agreement, Ali Vezvaei, Chief Executive Officer of Ecolog International said "This partnership will enable us to redefine the boundaries of what is possible today in a wide range of applications from predictive analytics, energy distribution, asset surveillance all the way to connected and autonomous mobility. We are excited to move this to the next level and to deliver to our customer's services beyond their current imagination."

Leonardo Siladic, Chief Executive Officer of Mireo added "Innovation is a key value at Mireo. We are focused on providing sophisticated, world-class technology to address tomorrow's challenges. This agreement with Ecolog would enable us, together, to make a quantum leap of advancement in a wide range of applications using SPACE-TIME™".

(With Inputs from APO)

