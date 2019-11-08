International Development News
Development News Edition

Retailers' body is "cautiously optimistic" on implementation

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:37 IST
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:04 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

With the government tightening the rules for foreign direct investment in the e-commerce sector, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) is "cautiously optimistic" on its effective implementation. Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had issued clarifications in December last year pertaining to FDI rules in the e-commerce sector.

"We are cautiously optimistic about the implementation of press note (PN) 2. The rules are just perfect and offer level playing field for us if the laws are enforced properly," the associations CEO Kumar Rajagopalan told PTI. E-marketplace players like Amazon and Flipkart also come under the regulations, he has said.

However, enforcing the law remains a "challenge", he said adding that the retailers' body has seen "some action on implementation". "I don't think the Centre has changed the spirit of FDI rules (for the e-commerce sector) in PN-2, compared to PN-3 guidelines, issued in 2016. It explains the FDI provision better and plugs some loopholes for misuse, Rajagopalan said.

DIPP clarified that the FDI rules pertaining to e-commerce have not allowed foreign investment in the inventory-based model. The Centre had not extended the timeline for enforcing the new rules from February 1, 2019, and also asked companies to file audit reports by September 30.

Domestic retailers made several complaints about misuse of FDI by some e-commerce companies engaging in back door multi-brand retailing and deep-discounting, he alleged. Pointing at e-marketplace operators, Rajagopalan said, I believe India has a huge potential for marketplaces and they must follow law of the land.

He further said, "E-Commerce will only grow in India and already 50 percent of our members are selling online. We require more such marketplaces." Brick-and-mortar retailers claimed that their businesses have been hit by predatory pricing and deep discounting by the e-commerce companies and had sought a level playing field. We are not calling for a law or a ceiling on minimum price that can be charged. But there is a need for a level playing field between offline retailers and e-tailers, the association's Chairman BS Nagesh said on Thursday on the sidelines of a retail summit here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

