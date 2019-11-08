International Development News
Development News Edition

Finavia Corporation and EIB sign EUR 150m loan agreement in Helsinki

The financing will be used for phase IV of Helsinki Airport’s expansion plans, featuring the extension of Terminal 2 with new arrivals and departures halls, new gates, increased border control capacity, and better connections to public transport and taxi services.

  • EIB
  • |
  • Helsinki
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 16:30 IST
Finavia Corporation and EIB sign EUR 150m loan agreement in Helsinki
Apart from creating employment during the construction phase, once completed the entire airport expansion is expected to contribute to the creation of up to 5 000 permanent jobs at Helsinki Airport. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Finavia Corporation, a Finnish airport company, and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have signed a loan agreement of EUR 150 million in Helsinki today. The financing will be used for phase IV of Helsinki Airport's expansion plans, featuring the extension of Terminal 2 with new arrivals and departures halls, new gates, increased border control capacity, and better connections to public transport and taxi services.

The project is expected to alleviate bottlenecks in the Schengen area, as well as between the airport and the rail, bus, and taxi services, thus enhancing links to public transportation. The financing will also allow Finavia to expand the baggage handling system and passport control areas, with the objective of smoother transit of passengers and luggage. With these interventions, Helsinki Airport's annual capacity is expected to rise to about 30 million passengers per year.

At the signing ceremony, EIB Vice-President Alexander Stubb remarked: "HEL never freezes, and neither does its traffic. Helsinki Airport probably has some of the most extreme conditions of any major international airport and it's nothing short of amazing how Finavia deals with this, while smoothly transiting millions of passengers per year. The EIB's backing will allow the airport to cope with the expected increase in passenger numbers in a rational and sustainable way. We're very proud to support this."

The works will see the creation of a new departures hall with 76 check-in desks and a new arrivals hall. On the 'airside' the border control area will be expanded to include 24 passport check lines and 20 automated kiosks for both arrivals and departures. On the 'landside', apart from the remodeling of the bus and taxi area, a new tunnel connection to the ring rail connection will be built. Finally, new parking facilities will be opened, with 1 800 new parking spots.

CEO of Finavia Kimmo Mäki said: "As the number one networked hub in the Nordic region, our aim is to offer passengers good and smooth connections worldwide. We want to stand out by providing exceptionally good customer experience and sustainable operations at Helsinki Airport."

Apart from creating employment during the construction phase, once completed the entire airport expansion is expected to contribute to the creation of up to 5 000 permanent jobs at Helsinki Airport.

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk with

Wrong policy of Shiv Sena to shun BJP and talk withCongress, NCP Fadnavis....

Iran downs unidentified drone near Gulf coast: reports

The Iranian army shot down an unidentified drone near the port of Bandar-e Mahshahr on the Gulf Coast on Friday, Irans ISNA news agency reported.The unmanned aircraft was downed over Iranian territory with a domestically manufactured Mersad...

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked, flights suspended after heavy snowfall in Kashmir

After heavy snowfall, Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility. Roads conne...

Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs

The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15, apparently fearing defection from its legislative rank. Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019