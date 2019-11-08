International Development News
Development News Edition

Nissan begins shipping of Datsun GO, GO+ with CVT to South Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 17:07 IST
Nissan begins shipping of Datsun GO, GO+ with CVT to South Africa
Image Credit: Pexels

Japan-headquartered Nissan on Friday said it has commenced shipment of Datsun GO and GO+ with the continuously variable transmission (CVT) to South Africa from the plant near here. Nissan India announced the start of export of Datsun GO CVT and GO+ CVT (continuously variable transmission) to South Africa from its alliance manufacturing facility - Renault Nissan Alliance India Pvt Ltd.

"The milestone confirms Nissan's position as a major contributor to 'Make in India' program encouraging local production and investment," a company statement said. Since beginning operations in India in 2010, Nissan has shipped over 8.80 lakh cars making the Chennai unit a major hub for overseas markets.

"Our recently introduced Datsun GO and GO+ equipped with CVT have been receiving positive responses from customers in India. Now, we are proud to export these versions to South Africa", RNAIPL managing director and CEO Biju Balendran said. Exports form a key strategic pillar of India operations and it is a firm affirmation of Nissan's commitment towards building India as one of the key manufacturing hubs globally, he said.

The Datsun GO and GO+ with CVT are high on technology and offer better control on the road. Both models offer smooth shifting of gears, better city, highway and hill driving. It also includes a sports mode, yet another first for most CVT offerings in this segment, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-StanChart bows to investor ire by cutting pension of CEO Winters

Standard Chartered joined some of its British rivals in cutting its chief executives pension allowance on Friday after protests from shareholders, putting pressure on other banks such as Lloyds to follow suit. British banks have faced mount...

Over 40,000 employees have opted for BSNL VRS so far: Chairman

The number of BSNL employees who have opted for the companys voluntary retirement scheme has exceeded 40,000 within three days of the state-owned corporation announcing it, a top official said on Friday. The government last month had approv...

CJI refers to bench headed by Justice Bobde a plea on grant of bail to convicts on HC delays

The Supreme Court Friday referred a plea to a bench headed by CJI-designate Justice S A Bobde to examine and evolve the possible solution to a legal question as to whether convicts are entitled to bail if high courts are unable to speedily ...

UPDATE 7-Protesters peacefully mourn dead student across Hong Kong

Protesters gathered across Hong Kong to mourn a university undergraduate who died on Friday after falling in a car park during pro-democracy demonstrations this week, a death that could yet trigger more unrest. Chow Tsz-lok, who studied at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019