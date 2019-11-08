International Development News
Development News Edition

Regional integration for east African nations reaffirmed to strengthen economies

Regional integration for east African nations reaffirmed to strengthen economies
The 23rd meeting of the Intergovernmental committee on senior officials and experts for Eastern Africa (ICSOE), organized by the ECA in Eastern Africa in collaboration with the State of Eritrea, focused on leveraging new opportunities for regional integration. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Regional integration represents a unique opportunity for East African countries to strengthen their economies, affirmed delegates concluding the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) meeting which ended in Asmara on November 7.

Representatives of governments, private sector, regional economic communities and civil society from 14 Eastern African countries adopted unanimously the Asmare communiqué at the end of the three-day regional meeting which was taking place for the first time in Eritrea.

The 23rd meeting of the Intergovernmental committee on senior officials and experts for Eastern Africa (ICSOE), organized by the ECA in Eastern Africa in collaboration with the State of Eritrea, focused on leveraging new opportunities for regional integration.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Tesfamicael Geratu of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Eritrea said the meeting had consolidated a unity of thinking among East African countries to contribute towards nation building aspirations while unlocking opportunities for regional peace, security and development. The meeting, the Ambassador said, had shown Eastern Africa's determination to focus on strengthening regional integration.

Geratu said Eritrea was honoured to host the high-level meeting after decades of isolation. "A new peace dividend has emerged between Eritrea and Ethiopia. This has revitalized the regional dynamics of peace, security and development in the Horn of Africa region," he said, adding that Eritrea would strengthen its partnership with the ECA in particular in the sectors of energy and the blue economy.

For his part, Andrew Mold, the Acting Director of the ECA in Eastern Africa Office thanked the government and the people of Eritrea for their 'excellent hospitality' adding that "this meeting was indeed historic, the first meeting of the ECA to be organized here after decades. This will help to guide us as we continue to work as a partner with member States in their quest for sustainable development."

The final communiqué insisted on the importance of regional cooperation to tap on the potential benefits of the AfCFTA, for job creation, social cohesion and industrialization. Further economic integration, through the effective implementation of the AfCFTA, could help create a more sustainable and inclusive growth, address the current challenges affecting the East African economies and concretely create up to 2 million new jobs. Examples drawn from national experiences, notably Rwanda's development vision, illustrated the debate.

Regional integration was also highlighted in the sectors of tourism, a sector that currently employs over 7.2 million people and could benefit from a regional focus on intra-African tourism and urban tourism. Discussions were also held about the energy sector, where participants asserted the need to diversify financing sources to meet the goal of ensuring clean and affordable energy for all by 2030, highlighting the initiative to be launched by the ECA through the issuance of a special bond.

Participants debated on the issue of social cohesion, threatened by rising inequalities and learned from the example of Kenya where legal and institutional frameworks have supported a national effort to promote social cohesion.

With examples from Seychelles, Comoros or Madagascar, the meeting worked on blue economy and its potential for regional integration, underlining the need to put in place mechanisms to ensure that local communities also benefit from its dividend, and underscoring the important role of regional cooperation in fostering sustainable sharing and management of resources.

The meeting concluded with a learning visit outside of Asmara, which included a visit of the Gergera and Logo dams, a solar farm and Halhale Dairy Farm.

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Geagea sees politicians "on another planet", fears unrest

Lebanese leaders appear to be on another planet with no sign of a new government despite an economic crisis, one of the countrys main Christian politicians said on Friday, warning of social unrest if basic goods run short.Samir Geagea, head...

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019