International Development News
Development News Edition

Biggest threat from small growers, BLF: Tea Board chairman

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:35 IST
Biggest threat from small growers, BLF: Tea Board chairman

Tea Board Chairman P K Bezbaruah on Friday said the organised sector is facing the "biggest threat" from the combination of small growers and bought leaf factories (BLF), which are operating at a low cost level. Small tea growers (STG) contribute about 48 per cent of the annual production of the country while their share is expected to touch 50 per cent by end of 2020.

"The biggest threat that the organised sector is facing is from the STG-BLF combine. Their cost structures are very low compared to the organised sector which has to meet the statutory obligations and some legacy expenditure", Bezbaruah said at the ICC Tea Conclave here. With ageing bushes and declining soil fertility, the organised tea sector has been dealing with "inflexible" labour laws, he said.

Bezbaruah also said that the other big challenge, faced by the tea industry, is demand-supply mismatch. "In 2000, India's tea production was 600 million kilograms, which has shot up to 1,400 kilograms as of now.

Demand creation and quality upgradation are major issues which the industry has to address as these two have been neglected through ages", he said. Tea Board deputy chairman Arun Kumar Ray, however, said tea prices in auctions have increased by 3.4 per cent despite slowdown in the economy while exports have witnessed 13 per cent rise in terms of price realisation.

Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association (CISTA) President Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty said small growers are contributing to nearly 48 per cent of the total production. "This is likely to touch 50 per cent of the total production by 2020. In Kenya, STGs' share is 61 per cent and 65 per cent in Sri Lanka," he added. PTI DC BDC BDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Trump says he's not worried as public impeachment hearings loom

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the impeachment inquiry as witnesses testimony becomes public but did not want to support the process by letting his top aide testify behind closed doors on Friday.Speaking to report...

Zimbabwe fires 211 striking doctors as economy worsens

Zimbabwe on Friday fired more than 200 public sector doctors who have been on strike for more than two months demanding better pay to protect them from soaring inflation. The doctors were dismissed after disciplinary hearings held in their ...

SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 1030 am.A notice regarding the ...

UPDATE 1-Trump says he might attend Russia Victory Day events in May

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he was considering attending Russias May 9 Victory Day commemorative events after President Vladimir Putin extended an invitation.I appreciate the invitation. It is right in the middle of political...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019