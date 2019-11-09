International Development News
Efforts to promote skill dev, vocational education to boost entrepreneurship: Official

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:40 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:40 IST
The government's efforts towards promotion of skill development and vocational education will provide a fillip to entrepreneurship in the country, a top official said on Saturday. "One of the major outcomes of our skilling, vocational education efforts will be to give a fillip to self employment and entrepreneurship. Clearly therefore, entrepreneurship is the way forward and public policy to support this evolving ecosystem will be our endeavour," Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship K P Krishnan said.

In his address, the secretary further said that efforts should be not to create job seekers but to create millions of job creators. Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development should work in the interior areas of the country to promote entrepreneurship there and spread awareness in this regard.

The minister made the remarks on the sidelines of the National Entrepreneurship Awards here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

