International Development News
Development News Edition

Indiabulls Real Estate Q2 profit jumps 4-fold to Rs 301 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:52 IST
Indiabulls Real Estate Q2 profit jumps 4-fold to Rs 301 cr
Image Credit: Twitter (@indiabullsrel)

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 301.16 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year. Its net profit stood at Rs 75.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,101.9 crore during the July-September quarter of 2019-20 fiscal from Rs 1,059.71 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's net profit increased sharply mainly on account of the fall in total expenses.

Indiabulls Real Estate last week announced sale of its property in London to a promoter group firm for 200 million pounds (about Rs 1,830 crore) as part of its plans to focus on the India business and cut debt. In June this year, Indiabulls Real Estate promoters had sold 14 percent stake in the company through open market transactions to Bengaluru-based Embassy Group for Rs 950 crore as part of its strategy to focus on financial services and exit the realty business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...

French bishops back payments to sex abuse victims

French bishops voted on Saturday in favour of a plan to offer payments to people who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy. The French bishops conference said in a statement that each bishop would get in touch w...

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League ISL standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone Bulbul making a landfall near the West Beng...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019