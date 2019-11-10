International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt may extend anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:39 IST
Govt may extend anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass
(Representative Image) Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The government may extend existing anti-dumping duty on imports of clear float glass as the commerce ministry has recommended for continuation of the levy. Continuation of the duty was recommended by the ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) after concluding a probe into it.

The directorate has said there is a likelihood of dumping and injury to the domestic industry if the existing anti-dumping duties are allowed to cease.

Due to this, the authority is of the view that continuation of duty is required against Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. "The authority considers it necessary to recommend continuation of definitive anti-dumping duty as modified on all imports of the goods from these countries," DGTR said in a notification.

The existing duty will expire in December. Before the expiry of the said duty, domestic producers constituting Saint-Gobain India, Sisecam Flat Glass India Ltd and Gold Plus Glass Industry Ltd had filed an application in March 2019 before the authority, on behalf of the domestic industry, alleging likelihood of continuation or recurrence of dumping of the glass from these countries.

They have requested for a review of the same for continuation and enhancement of the anti-dumping duties. The DGTR has recommended duty in the range of USD 25.59 per tonne and USD 165 per tonne in the imports.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports. As a countermeasure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Courts judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday. He, however, made it clear that no other processio...

UPDATE 2-Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls....

Temple town buzzes with activity a day after top court's Ayodhya verdict

The temple town of Ayodhya was buzzing with activities on Sunday as devotees flocked to various temples, a day after the Supreme Court gave its landmark judgment ending the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The areas near Ha...

Govt's go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

The government has given approval for setting up four medical device parks with a view to support Make in India initiative and provide world-class products at an affordable price for treatment. The four parks will be set up in Andhra Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019