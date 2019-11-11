International Development News
Andy Coupe and Trish Carter appointed as new member of TVNZ

Andy Coupe moves from Deputy Chair to take over from Dame Therese Walsh who retired at the end of October.

Andy Coupe is the Chair of the Takeovers Panel, as well as a director of several commercial enterprises, including Briscoe Group and Gentrack. Image Credit: Flickr

Andy Coupe has been confirmed as TVNZ's new Board Chair.

"Mr. Coupe has strong commercial and capital markets experience and TVNZ has benefited from his technical knowledge of business and finance, as well as his extensive governance experience," the Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Kris Faafoi said.

Dame Therese has been on the TVNZ Board for the past seven years and has been Chair since 2015.

"Dame Therese has made a valuable contribution with her leadership and strong governance oversight as TVNZ has diversified its business," Kris Faafoi said.

Andy Coupe is the Chair of the Takeovers Panel, as well as a director of several commercial enterprises, including Briscoe Group and Gentrack.

Current TVNZ director, Cameron Harland, will move into the Deputy Chair's role.

Mr. Harland has leadership experience in the creative industry.

He is on the Weta Workshop Board. Previously he was Chair of the NZ Story Advisory Board and a member of the NZ Film Commission from 2010 to 2016.

Trish Carter has been appointed as a new director on the TVNZ board.

She will take up that role from 1 March 2020 until 31 October 2022.

Trish Carter has worked at Radio New Zealand, Consultus, Newstalk ZB, and TVNZ; where she was Deputy Head and then Head of TVNZ News and Current Affairs from 2000 to 2003.

She was a consultant during the set-up of the Māori Television Service and then became Asia Pacific Bureau Chief to establish and operate Al Jazeera's English language news centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Ms. Carter's media expertise will add significant value to TVNZ," Kris Faafoi said.

Directors Abby Foote and Julia Raue have been reappointed until 31 October 2022 and 30 April 2021 respectively.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

