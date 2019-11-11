International Development News
Queenstown remains number one spot for Kiwis to enjoy summer

Aaron Clancy from Holiday Houses said Queenstown topped the list for the seventh consecutive year, making it the most popular destination in the country this summer.

Mr. Clancy said some of us are planning on packing a suitcase and flying over to the Cook Islands this Christmas. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Thousands of Kiwis will be packing up the car or climbing on a plane to enjoy one of New Zealand's best-known destinations this Christmas with Queenstown the hottest destination to enjoy the summer sun, according to data released by Trade Me's Holiday Houses site (holidayhouses.co.nz).

"Kiwis have been booking thousands of baches over the last three months as the weather warms up and they get their holiday plans in order.

"From what we're seeing, Queenstown remains the number one spot for Kiwis over the silly season with 116,000 searches for baches in the area in the last three months. The legendary hospitality, panoramic photo opportunities, and festivals make the busy resort town a hot favorite for locals and international visitors alike.

"The picturesque peninsula and white sand beaches of The Mount is still a magnet for holidaymakers and Mount Maunganui was the second most searched destination this summer with 84,000 searches. Holiday houses in Hanmer Springs made the top five for the first time this year, coming in third place with 71,000 searches.

Mr. Clancy said some of us are planning on packing a suitcase and flying over to the Cook Islands this Christmas. "Since August, 61,000 Kiwis have been looking at holiday houses in Rarotonga making it the fourth most popular destination followed by Martinborough in fifth place."

Most popular holiday houses

Mr. Clancy said when it comes to the most popular property, however, it was 'The Great Lake' that took the cake.

"A four-bedroom beach-front bach in Taupo is the most viewed holiday house onsite after receiving over 5,000 views in the last three months.

"A modern two-bedroom retreat on the Coromandel Peninsula came in a close second, followed by a stunning apartment in Mt Maunganui overlooking the beach," he said.

Mr. Clancy said while some locations are booking out fast, there is still hope for those Kiwis who have left it to the last minute.

"For those who haven't yet decided where to go this summer, there are still holiday houses available but you'll need to be quick. Also, if you have a property that's available this summer, now's the time to get it listed to catch those last-minute holiday-makers."

