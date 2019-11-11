International Development News
Development News Edition

Auto sales decline by 12.7 pc in October, signalling prolonged slowdown

Domestic vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.76 per cent in October to 21.76 lakh units compared to 24.94 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:19 IST
Auto sales decline by 12.7 pc in October, signalling prolonged slowdown
Image Credit: Pixabay

Domestic vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.76 percent in October to 21.76 lakh units compared to 24.94 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Monday. Passenger car sales slipped by 6.34 percent to 1.73 lakh from 1.85 lakh in October last year. Van sales dropped by 35 percent to 10,653 from 16,410 but utility vehicle sales gained by 22.22 percent to 1 lakh from 82,413 in the same period.

The decline in total domestic passenger vehicle sales in October works out to 0.28 percent year-on-year, said SIAM. Total two-wheeler sales declined by 14.43 percent to 17.57 lakh units compared to 20.53 lakh units in the year-ago month. Motorcycle sales were down by 15.88 percent to 11.16 lakh units as against 13.27 lakh units a year earlier.

A total of 66,985 three-wheelers were sold in October compared to 69,483 in the same month of last year, marking a decline of 3.6 percent. However, the commercial vehicle segment suffered a sales loss of 23.31 percent with 66,773 units sold last month compared to 87,067 units in October last year.

The automobile sector has been experiencing a slump with nearly all manufacturers reporting falling sales due to subdued consumer sentiment amid an economic slowdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Van

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leaders meet over Karnataka by-polls

In the wake of the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka, Congress leaders on Monday held a meeting here to discuss strategy and candidates for the respective seats. Present in the meeting were Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, BK Hariprasad, Ra...

Alibaba's Singles' Day success shows e-commerce dominance in China

HIGHLIGHTSAlibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday.The 24-hour shopping event has become a highlight of Chinas e-commerce industry, with other...

Auto sales decline by 12.7 pc in October, signalling prolonged slowdown

Domestic vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.76 percent in October to 21.76 lakh units compared to 24.94 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers SIAM showed on Monday...

FACTBOX-China's love of e-commerce powers Alibaba's Singles' Day

Chinas dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding raked in 23 billion worth of sales in the first nine hours of its annual Singles Day shopping extravaganza on Monday, setting records as the event celebrates its 11th year. The 24-hour s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019