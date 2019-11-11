India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5 cr

India Cements on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down 11.20 percent to Rs 1,269.40 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,429.57 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,271.02 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,439.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 84.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)