International Development News
Development News Edition

India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:25 IST
India Cements Q2 profit at Rs 5 cr
Image Credit: PxHere

India Cements on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.07 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore for the July-September period a year ago, India Cements said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down 11.20 percent to Rs 1,269.40 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,429.57 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses stood at Rs 1,271.02 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,439.27 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of India Cements were trading at Rs 84.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1 percent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BSE

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked on Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all...

Foreign children can enter SA without supporting documents

Home Affairs Minister, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, has signed a waiver that allows foreign children to enter the country without carrying additional supporting documents such as birth certificates and consent letters.The waiver has been applicabl...

Saurabh Chaudhary wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in mens 10m air pistol event to continue Indias surge at the 14th Asian Championship here on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish s...

Important Maha gets govt soon for public works: Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the neighbouring state must get a government soon to carry out peoples works. Maharashtra is facing an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019