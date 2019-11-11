International Development News
Development News Edition

Saugata Gupta, Vipin Sondhi join Ashok Leyland board of directors

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:40 IST
Saugata Gupta, Vipin Sondhi join Ashok Leyland board of directors
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday said Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta and outgoing JCB India MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi have been appointed as directors to its board. The board of directors of the company, at a meeting held last week, decided to induct Saugata Gupta as Independent Director and Vipin Sondhi as Director, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said, "The induction of both Saugata and Vipin into the board of directors at Ashok Leyland will add significant strategic depth to the company given their rich and unique experience across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and automotive sectors in India and international markets." Gupta is credited with transforming Marico into a high performing business, responsible for driving growth and operations both in India and across international markets, with a commitment to sustainable development, the statement said.

Sondhi, who is currently JCB's MD and CEO - India, South East Asia, and Pacific and a member of their Global Executive Leadership Team, will formally join the Hinduja Group later this month. Ashok Leyland had in August this year announced that Sondhi will join the group's leadership team where apart from other responsibilities, he would focus on consolidation, growth and future strategy of Hinduja Group's global automotive portfolio.

"He is now joining the board of directors at Ashok Leyland," the company said. Sondhi played a key role in transforming JCB's India portfolio to a leadership position by bringing in global standards of design, quality, and manufacturing, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

No concrete step taken to arrest erring police personnel: Bar Council of Delhi

Bar Council of Delhis chairperson K C Mittal on Monday showed displeasure over the inaction of Delhi Police in arresting its erring officers who allegedly fired at a lawyer during recent clashes at Tis Hazari court. No concrete step has bee...

Sterling firms to $1.28 ahead of GDP data; short positions extend decline

The pound rose 0.2 against a weakened dollar on Monday ahead of a flurry of UK data, including GDP figures which are expected to show economic activity rebounded in the third quarter of 2019.UK September Gross Domestic Product GDP, manufact...

Poland says France's Macron comments on NATO "dangerous" -FT

French President Emmanuel Macrons critical remarks about NATO were dangerous, Polands Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview published on Sunday evening by the Financial Times. Macron told The Economist last week that NATO w...

Muslim parties to decide in AIMPLB meeting on Nov 17 on seeking review of Ayodhya verdict, says advocate Zafaryab Jilani. PTI MNL SJK RKS MNLHMB

Muslim parties to decide in AIMPLB meeting on Nov 17 on seeking review of Ayodhya verdict, says advocate Zafaryab Jilani. PTI MNL SJK RKS MNLHMB...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019