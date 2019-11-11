International Development News
Development News Edition

Tips to keep sailing through odd-even scenario

  • PTI
  • |
  • Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:11 IST
Tips to keep sailing through odd-even scenario

In a bid to combat the persistent bad air quality, Delhi’s government introduced the 3rd edition of the Odd-Even scheme in Delhi, which came into force on 4th November and will continue until the 15th of November. The introduction of the 3rd edition of the traffic rationing scheme has an aptitude to curb the bad air quality of the city. This looks like a step in the right direction as the city's pollution has been brought down by 62% on the first day of the odd-even scheme.

To make odd-even sustainable, shared mobility companies will play an important role by creating products that people can use as a substitute for their own car. Self-drive car -sharing companies like Revv and Zoomcar, and self-drive car renting platforms are part of an effort to make self-drive more accessible and convenient during a time of heightened traffic woes in the city,

Here are quick tips that can help you continue to sail through the odd-even scenario:

1) Utilizing public transport- Using public transport is also one of the most quintessential methods. The scheme motivates people to use public transport like metros and buses to their workplaces. Also, helps in reducing CO2 emissions and better air quality, besides being easy on your pocket.

2) Carpooling: Incase one must use a car to travel for personal or professional pursuit, carpooling is indeed the best alternative and finest solution. Check with your neighbors, colleagues or simply hire from a carpool aggregator to reach your destination.

3) Request for flexible working hours: Corporates and other firms are extending their employees with flexible working hours and work-from-home options. Utilize the benefit to a maximum so that you are not on the road during peak traffic hours.

4) Invest in a good air purifier: Outdoor air quality also affects the quality of air indoors, and it may be a wise idea to invest in a good air purifier as per the recommendation by the health authorities to keep the air quality index under check, be it your car, office or home- use it extensively to keep the air purified.

5) Show your concern to the environment: Since more and more vehicles add to the pollution every day, plant more trees so that they can add to the green cover of the city, stall any unnecessary construction and keep the dense areas watered well so that the dust doesn’t add to the pollution. Most importantly stay indoors as much as possible to avoid particulate matters entering into your system.

The article has been authored by the founders of Revv, the fastest growing shared mobility platform in India

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Poly Medicure Limited net profit jumps 86.87 percent to Rs 27.02 crores in Q2 FY20

New Delhi India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir Poly Medicure Limited announced Financial Results for its Q2 FY19-20 ended September 30, 2019. The Companys net profit increased by 86.87 per cent from Rs 14.86 Crores in the same quarter previous year to ...

Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions

Donald Trump Jrs appearance on Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. Membe...

Monitor use of plastic in election campaigns: NGT to EC

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic, especially banners and ho...

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019