Jana Small Finance Bank raises Rs 225 cr from TPG Asia, others

Bengaluru-based Jana Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 225 crore equity in the latest funding round from its existing investors - Jana Holdings, TPG Asia and HarbourVest Partners. With this equity infusion, the capital adequacy ratio for the small finance bank has reached 19.97 percent as on October 31, 2019, as against the regulatory requirement of 15 percent, the release said.

The total capital infusion for Jana Bank stands at Rs 2,947 crore. As of September 2019, the bank's total deposits stood at Rs 7,503 crore while advances were at Rs 8,550 crore.

The bank's net non-performing assets were at 1.72 percent of net advances as on October 31, 2019, and gross non- performing assets stood at 3.98 percent on AUM. It has 270 banking outlets (including 25 business correspondence outlets), 298 asset centers and 120 ATMs.

Of the total banking outlets, 43 percent are in semi-urban and rural areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)