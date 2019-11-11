International Development News
Automation Anywhere and TalentSprint Collaborate to Build an RPA Workforce

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 15:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 15:18 IST
Automation Anywhere and TalentSprint Collaborate to Build an RPA Workforce

Partnership to bring Automation Anywhere certification to college students and create a ready-to-deploy workforce of RPA professionals

Hyderabad, India: Business Wire India

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and TalentSprint, a leading deep tech education platform for young and experienced professionals, have announced the launch of a Talent Development Center Initiative for India. The Center will enable students from select engineering institutions to obtain the highly prized Master-Level Certification and the ability to access aspirational career opportunities across the Automation Anywhere ecosystem. As a part of the initiative, TalentSprint will conduct bootcamps, online classes and practice labs, with certifications offered by Automation Anywhere.

Announcing the partnership, Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President for IMEA at Automation Anywhere, said: “In a fast-changing digital world, the skills that companies expect and require are shifting rapidly. The RPA revolution will have profound implications on future career trajectories. We are certain that India will serve as a major talent hub for our ecosystem. The Automation Anywhere University is already playing a pioneering role in creating best-of-breed RPA professionals worldwide, and we are delighted to join hands with TalentSprint to multiply our reach and impact across India.”

“At TalentSprint, we continue to expand our portfolio of deep tech programs for young and experienced professionals who seek to build career for tomorrow. We partner with world-class academic institutions and global corporations to bring future-proof skills and aspirational certifications within the reach of such professionals. We are delighted that Automation Anywhere has chosen TalentSprint as their preferred partner to build a talent development center for high-skilled RPA professionals. This initiative, upon reaching steady state, will produce one thousand certified graduates annually. This is great news for young professionals, engineering institutions and system integrators,” said Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is a leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the platform on which organizations build world-class Intelligent Digital Workforces. Automation Anywhere’s enterprise-grade platform uses software bots that work side by side with people to do much of the repetitive work in many industries. It combines sophisticated RPA, cognitive and embedded analytic technologies. More than 3,100 customer entities and 1,800 enterprise brands use this AI-enabled solution to manage and scale business processes faster, with near-zero error rates, while dramatically reducing operational costs. Automation Anywhere provides automation technology to leading financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, telecom and logistics companies around the world.

For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint brings high-end and deep tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world-class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow.

For more information please visit www.talentsprint.com

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

