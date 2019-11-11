Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards 2019 Jury Is Out

International Development News
The glittering Awards ceremony will take place on 16th November in Mumbai celebrating genuine achievers with rare and exemplary achievement

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards, the iconic awards platform that has celebrated the spirit of achievement for the past two decades, recently witnessed its first milestone in 2019 – the jury meeting.

Since its inception in 2001, the Teacher's Awards have been highly revered with an illustrious list of winners over the years – genuine achievers with rare and exemplary achievements in their respective fields. In 2019, four achievers, one each from Business, Sports, Entertainment and Culture (Culinary Excellence) will be adjudicated winners. There will also be three direct nomination awards covering Growing for Good (Social Responsibility), Forever Genuine (Life Time Achievement) and Teacher’s GQ Most Stylish Award.

To ensure a transparent and rigorous audited process, Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) has been appointed as the Process Validator. The awards process was officially initiated with a jury meeting in Mumbai. The Jury comprising of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, dance Icon Geeta Chandran, cricketing legends Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Harbhajan Singh, legendary Masterchef Manjeet Gill (of Bukhara fame) and Restaurateur-Chef Farrokh Khambata, Business Leaders D. Shivakumar, Group Executive President - Corporate Strategy and Business, Aditya Birla Group, Nimesh Shah, Managing Director and CEO - ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd, and Sabbas Joseph - Founder and CEO, Wizcraft, met to discuss, debate and short-list the nominees for each of the award categories.

The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards winners will be announced on 16th November at ITC Maratha, Mumbai at a glittering awards ceremony attended by current nominees from across categories, business leaders, past jury members, winners and other prominent personalities.

About Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards

Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards are a celebration of authenticity, and genuine achievers across four Jury categories comprising Business, Sports, Culture and Entertainment, and three direct nominations namely Growing for Good (Social Responsibility), Forever Genuine (Life Time Achievement) and Teacher’s GQ Most Stylish Award. Teacher’s Golden Thistle Awards are a tribute to all those achievers who have remained true to their craft and have dared to dream and pursue their passion, despite all odds. The platform has been in existence since 2001 and has been celebrating achievers from diverse fields, who have scaled great heights and made a mark for themselves.

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Distinguished Jury Members; L to R - Nimesh Shah, Harbhajan Singh, D. Shivakumar, Sabbas Joseph, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Anil Kapoor, Geeta Chandran, Farrokh Khambata and Manjit S Gill

